press release: The Community Impact Sessions will result in the development of the South Madison Neighborhood Plan. We'll work on issues that are relevant to southsiders and determine how best to achieve desired outcomes. The plan will cover topics such as transportation, businesses, redevelopment, housing, and land use.

Childcare and interpreters (Spanish and Hmong) will be at each event.

Session 1: Background and issue identification

Thursday, September 19, 6:00 - 7:45 pm, Catholic Multicultural Center - 1862 Beld St

Session 2: Visioning and goal setting

Thursday, October 24, 6:00 - 7:45 pm, Urban League of Greater Madison - 2222 S Park St

Session 3: Brainstorm strategies and solutions

Thursday, November 21, 6:00 - 7:45 pm, The Villager Mall (Atrium) - 2300 S Park St