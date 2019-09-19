South Madison Neighborhood Plan
press release: The Community Impact Sessions will result in the development of the South Madison Neighborhood Plan. We'll work on issues that are relevant to southsiders and determine how best to achieve desired outcomes. The plan will cover topics such as transportation, businesses, redevelopment, housing, and land use.
Childcare and interpreters (Spanish and Hmong) will be at each event.
Session 1: Background and issue identification
Thursday, September 19, 6:00 - 7:45 pm, Catholic Multicultural Center - 1862 Beld St
Session 2: Visioning and goal setting
Thursday, October 24, 6:00 - 7:45 pm, Urban League of Greater Madison - 2222 S Park St
Session 3: Brainstorm strategies and solutions
Thursday, November 21, 6:00 - 7:45 pm, The Villager Mall (Atrium) - 2300 S Park St
For more information, please contact: J eff Greger, 608-243-0181 jgreger@cityofmadison.com