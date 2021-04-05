ONLINE: South Madison Social Practice Artists

media release: We will have three amazing social practice artists sharing some of their most recent work in the South Madison Planning area. Photographer Hedi Rudd will be presenting a photo exhibit of South Madison and the story behind some of her iconic Past, Present & Future photographs. Artists Borealis will be sharing the "Cityzine: South Madison" which is a small print publication with interview excerpts between social practice artist Borealis and residents of South Madison, where residents described visions for their neighborhood's future. Included in the zine are selected photos from "Southside Pride," a playful photography series by South Madison resident and artist Gina Gómez. Find it on Facebook Live.