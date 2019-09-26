South Madison Grocery Store Development
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Truman Olson property totals approximately 3.49 acres, is located on the south side of Madison near the intersection of South Park Street and Cedar Street at 1402 South Park Street. The RFP deadline for Developers to submit their proposals was August 9, 2019. The following Developers met the submission deadline:
Maurer / Gorman / Mehmert response
Rule Enterprises response
Welton Enterprises response
Valeo / Baehr Inc / Habitat for Humanity of Dane Co. / McShane Construction
You can review the proposals at: Truman Olson/Grocery Store proposals
A public meeting is scheduled for Developers to present their proposals to the community on:
Date – Sept 26, 2019
Time – 6 PM
Location – Madison Labor Temple