South Madison Grocery Store Development

press release: Truman Olson property totals approximately 3.49 acres, is located on the south side of Madison near the intersection of South Park Street and Cedar Street at 1402 South Park Street. The RFP deadline for Developers to submit their proposals was August 9, 2019. The following Developers met the submission deadline:

Maurer / Gorman / Mehmert response

Rule Enterprises response

Welton Enterprises response

Valeo / Baehr Inc / Habitat for Humanity of Dane Co. / McShane Construction

You can review the proposals at: Truman Olson/Grocery Store proposals

A public meeting is scheduled for Developers to present their proposals to the community on:

Date – Sept 26, 2019

Time – 6 PM

Location – Madison Labor Temple