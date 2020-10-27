South Park Street Area Reconstruction Project

media release: The purpose of the meeting is to present proposed options for the S. Park Street/Cedar Street intersection based on comments from the public meeting on Aug. 20, 2020. The options that will be presented are described below under the Project Overview section. The public is encouraged to attend virtually, give feedback, ask questions, learn about the alternatives, City approval schedule and how the alternatives will impact residents in and around the project area. The public will be able to ask questions verbally or typed through the question window.

Project Overview

The project includes construction of Cedar Street from Fish Hatchery Road to South Park Street, the reconstruction of South Street from West Wingra Drive to Midland Street and High Street from the cul de sac to South Street, and the resurfacing of West Wingra Drive from Fish Hatchery Road to South Street. The new portion of the Cedar street will include sanitary sewer, stormwater bioretention, asphalt pavement, gravel base, curb, sidewalk on the south side of the street, and partial sidewalk on the north side of the street. Cedar Street varies between 40 feet - 46 feet from face of curb to face of curb. Options for the pavement markings on Cedar St. are described below.

The reconstruction of South Street includes the replacement of sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, asphalt pavement, gravel base, curb, sidewalk (north of Cedar St), and spot replacements south of Cedar Street. South Street will be 32 feet (north of Cedar) and 34 feet (south of Cedar) from face of curb to face of curb. On South Street, parking will be maintained on one side north of Cedar Street and both sides south of Cedar Street.

The reconstruction of High Street includes replacement of sanitary sewer, storm sewer, asphalt pavement, gravel base, the addition of curb, and sidewalk added to the east side of the street. High Street will be 28 feet from face of curb to face of curb and have parking on the east side of the street.The resurfacing of West Wingra Drive includes replacement of sanitary sewer, water main, asphalt pavement, gravel base, and spot replacement of curb and sidewalk. West Wingra Drive will be 44 feet from face of curb to face of curb and have parking on both sides of the street. The intersection of South Street, High Street, and Midland Street will be reconfigured to provide safer accommodations for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles. There will also be improvements to the S. Park Street/Cedar Street intersection, and potential alternatives are described below.

S. Park St. Alternatives

Option No. 1: Create a median in the center of S. Park Street to prevent Cedar Street cross traffic, prevent left turns from new Cedar Street to northbound S. Park Street, and prevent left turn from existing Cedar Street to southbound S. Park Street. Bicycles would be allowed through the median. Pedestrians would route through a new crosswalk along the south side and route through an existing crosswalk along the north side of the intersection.

Option No. 2: Create a full access intersection allowing all vehicle thru and turning movements. Bicycles and pedestrians would route through new crosswalks along the south side and north side of the intersection.

Option No. 3: Create a full access intersection allowing all vehicle thru and turning movements. Vehicles turning onto existing Cedar St would not be allowed to travel eastbound on Cedar Street east of Beld Street. Bicycles would be allowed to continue east on Cedar Street. Bicycles and pedestrians would route through a new crosswalks along the south side and north side of the intersection.

Option No. 4: Create a full access intersection allowing all vehicle thru and turning movements. Beld Street would directly connect to S. Park Street and Cedar Street would connect to Beld Street. Full vehicle access allowed to Cedar Street. Bicycles and pedestrians would route through a new crosswalks along the south side and north side of the intersection.

Option No. 5: Create a full access intersection allowing all vehicle thru and turning movements. Beld Street would directly connect to S. Park Street and Cedar Street would connect to Beld Street. Vehicles turning onto Bled Street would not be allowed to turn onto Cedar Street to travel eastbound. Bicycles would be allowed to continue east on Cedar Street. Bicycles and pedestrians would route through a new crosswalks along the south side and north side of the intersection.

New Cedar Street (Fish Hatchery to S. Park) Pavement Marking:

Alternative No. 1: Parking will be provided on the south side of Cedar Street immediately adjacent to the Truman Olson housing/grocery redevelopment site (approximately 16 parking spots). Also includes buffered bike lanes on both sides of new Cedar Street for the full length. A buffered bike lane provides a 3 foot buffer between motor vehicle lanes and bicycle lanes.

Alternative No. 2: Parking will be provided on the south side of Cedar Street for the full length (up to 30 parking spots, less if new driveways are installed). Also includes buffered bike lanes on both sides of new Cedar Street next to the Truman Olson redevelopment site. The buffered bike lanes transition to standard bike lanes at the west end of the development, providing then standard bike lanes from that point to Fish Hatchery Rd.

