media release: Free Bikes 4 Kidz invites everyone to the first annual South Side Slow Roll for a max of 6 miles on bike paths and bike friendly streets. Decorate your bike, wear a costume, or come as you are! After the ride, we’ll socialize with a DJ, drinks, food carts, family fun activities, and urban art activities. Come and support diverse communities in this fun ride! This ride is free and all are welcome.

The start location is 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713. It will end at The Village on Park Street.