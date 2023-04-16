South Wisconsin Figure Skating Club

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Southern Wisconsin Figure Skating club is proud to present its annual spring show. The show will feature Ciara Crawford, Team USA synchronized skating member. Different disciplines of ice skating will be showcased including learn to skate levels, freestyle, and ice theater. There will also be a bake sale and fundraiser at the show!

Admission is free and donations are appreciated.

