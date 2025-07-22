Southeast Area Plan Art Workshop

media release: Calling all artists, art lovers, or residents interested in potential art projects and opportunities that could occur as part of the Southeast Area Plan. This workshop will explore ideas for future art possibilities in the area guided by Madison’s Arts staff.

Tuesday, July 22, 6 PM- 7 PM, Pinney Library, Community Room B, 516 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison

Let’s shape the future of art in the Southeast Area together!

To request an interpreter, translation, or accommodations please contact: 608.243.0179 or email SoutheastAreaPlan@cityofmadison.com