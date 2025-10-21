Southeast Area Plan Public Meeting

media release: Residents, community organizations, businesses, and others are invited to join in the second phase of the planning for the Southwest and Southeast Area Plans with a series of public meetings in the coming weeks.

Since the Southwest and Southeast Area planning processes began in 2024, City staff have received community feedback through survey responses and interactive mapping comments, as well as during in-person and virtual meetings. Now residents have another opportunity to connect at the next set of virtual and in-person meetings to see what the City has heard so far during the planning process.

These meetings will provide an overview of issues and opportunities in the planning area and offer a chance to review and comment on draft plan actions. Presentations at the virtual meetings will be followed by discussion and feedback. In-person meetings will have a short presentation followed by an open house.

The Southeast Area Plan generally covers the area bounded by I-39/90 to the east, Sigglekow Road/Village of McFarland to the south, Starkweather Creek/City of Monona to the west and Highway 30 to the north.

Upcoming Public Meetings

People needing interpretation should contact staff at southeastareaplan@cityofmadison.com at least 3 days before the meeting.

Virtual Meeting Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm register here

In-Person Meeting Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 6:00pm – 7:30pm, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.

Virtual Meeting Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 6:00pm – 7:00pm register here