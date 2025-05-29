Southeast Area Plan Walk & Talk

media release: Southeast Area Plan Walk and Talk Event - Rescheduled!

Due to anticipated rain, the Walk and Talk Event has been rescheduled to Thursday May 29 at 5:30 pm.

Join city staff from Planning, Traffic Engineering, Parks, and more for a walk through the Hiestand Neighborhood. Meet at Hiestand Park Picnic Shelter. Share your ideas, concerns, and vision for your community to help shape the future of the Southeast Area. Then stay and grab a bite to eat at the Hiestand Park Neigborhood Association's 2nd annual Food Truck Fest