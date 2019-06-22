Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association Field Trip

press release: We will observe a variety of butterflies as they take nectar from wildflowers, and learn about their identification, behavior, and lifestyle. Bring binoculars if you have them—close-focusing ones work best; we will have a few extras available. Long pants and a hat are recommended. This is a joint trip of MAS, the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association and Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Held during National Pollinator Week!

RAIN DATE: None (if weather is poor, trip is cancelled). We’re sorry, this field trip requires full mobility to participate.

RSVP REQUIRED? NO

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Jan Axelson, Peter Fissel, Karl and Dorothy Legler (608-228-0743, karlndot@charter.net)