Southern Wisconsin Dulcimer Festival
First Lutheran Church, Janesville 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545
media release:
Schedule
Friday, April 4, 2025 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Folk jam with instructors Karen Mueller, Lil’Rev & Ilace Mears. The jam is free and open to the public. All acoustic instruments are welcome!
Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM Enjoy a full day of mountain dulcimer and hammered dulcimer workshops. Registration required/there is a fee. Learn more here.
Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Concert by instructors Ilace Mears, Lil’ Rev, & Karen Mueller. The concert is free and open to the public.