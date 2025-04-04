Southern Wisconsin Dulcimer Festival

media release:

Schedule

Friday, April 4, 2025 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Folk jam with instructors Karen Mueller, Lil’Rev & Ilace Mears. The jam is free and open to the public. All acoustic instruments are welcome!

Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM Enjoy a full day of mountain dulcimer and hammered dulcimer workshops. Registration required/there is a fee. Learn more here.

Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Concert by instructors Ilace Mears, Lil’ Rev, & Karen Mueller. The concert is free and open to the public.