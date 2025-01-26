Southern Wisconsin Fish Swap

media release: Come and experience what local and regional aquatic vendors from around the midwest have to offer at our farmer's market style venue. Here you can buy directly from breeders, importers and fellow hobbyists just like yourself. -45+ tables of everything aquatic - Live fish and plants, invertebrates, driftwood/hardscapes, tanks/equipment, live and dry foods - free admission - free giveaway drawing for vendor vouchers and full aquarium setups

Come check out our facebook group!