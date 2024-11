media release: EVERY 4TH SUNDAY – 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM (With occasional scheduling variations)

Come join the Southern Wisconsin Old Time Beginners Jam to learn Old Time traditional tunes. This beginner friendly group is open to all levels and gets together on a monthly basis to play Old Time tunes together at Muso. You’re welcome to come listen, dance to the Old Time tunes, or join in!