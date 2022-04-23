Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Spring Fair

media release:

Bucket Raffle! Silent Auction! Rod Demos! Iron Fly Competition! Beer! Ribs, Brats, Popcorn, Tacos and More!

Come out and support Cold Water Conservation!

Kids welcome with a ticketed adult!

We're a week away from our first-ever Spring Fair Fundraiser!

You won't want to miss this social event featuring delectable street food, local beer (donated by Karben4!) and wine, fair games, conservation highlights, a B.E.A.C 'Drinking With Scissors' open tie area and Iron Fly event, bucket raffle, silent auction and more!

Tickets required: please securely buy yours today at this website: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5390550

All tickets include admission, food, two drink tickets and your bucket raffle tickets. There are three admission levels depending on how many bucket raffle tickets you would like.

General Admission: 45 raffle tickets

Silver Admission: 85 raffle tickets

Gold Admission: 200 raffle tickets

Tickets are required, and buying yours now will help us better plan the amount of food and drinks for the event. There will be tickets available at the event, but we encourage you to to buy them in advance online.

Our chapter has been busy over the last two years investing in YOUR trout fishing success, and now we need your support!

April 23, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m.

John Wall Family Pavilion

Tenney Park | 1414 E. Johnson St., Madison