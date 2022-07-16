Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: On Saturday, July 16 we will be having a special workday to clear wild parsnip from the prairie we planted at the Basco Wildlife Area (formerly known as Neperud) along the Sugar River. We will be starting at 9am. It was the "perfect storm" for this pesky biennial invasive. Two growing seasons of not having work days due to Covid-19 allowed it to spread its seed and a prescribed burn this last spring really invigorated it. Wild parsnip loves burns and disturbance.

The plan is to mow the heavily invested areas and the rest of the parsnip, which is scattered throughout the prairie, will be removed by hand, using brush cutters and shovels called a "parsnip predator." Cutting the parsnip by hand will allow us to remove the wild parsnip without disturbing the good native plants. There are herbicides that kill wild parsnip, but the plants are too big for that type of application, as there would be too much collateral damage.. And this is where you come in. We need all the help we can get to make this a fast and easy project. If you are not comfortable with using a brush cutter, which is basically a weed wacker with a steel blade, we will have some parsnip predator shovels to use. Instructions will be be given on how to do this.

As most of you know, wild parsnip is not a friendly plant. You will need to wear a long sleeve shirt and use gloves. And of course long pants, sturdy shoes, and eye protection (ear protection if using a brush cutter).

When: July 16, 2022 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Where: Sugar River Basco Unit Wildlife Area (Neperud Property). South of Paoli at 1065 Hwy 69. The fire number may or may not be up. Normally you would take Hwy 69 from Verona, but not sure what is happening with the highway construction. So best to take County Road PB south from Madison, when you get to Paoli you will connect to Hwy 69 south of Paoli. You will see Road Closed signs, but local traffic is allowed. When you come to the Hamlet of Basco at Henry Road, the Basco Wildlife Area is on the west side of Hwy 69. Here is a Google Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/ qanNDvhmJ4yggJhN6

Bring: Wear a long sleeve shirt, work gloves (Atlas rubber gloves work well), eye projection, sunscreen, and mosquito/tick repellant. Also, bring a reusable water bottle that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug. Also bring a sharp shooter shovel if you have one - in case we may run out of parsnip predators.

Parking: The gate will be open, drive on in and park by the barns.