Southside Elementary Solar Tour

media release; System includes ballasted roof arrays. Attendees will see solar modules, inverters and utility disconnect. Design, engineering, construction and utility interconnection will be explained. Three different types of arrays are present – two older, one recently installed.

Parking is challenging as this is a working school in a commercial area. Please do not arrive earlier than 1:30 pm, and do not park in the lots on the east or west side of the school, as there may be student pickup/drop off occurring. We will meet on the east side of the school near the service door. Tour will start promptly at 1:40 pm.

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin as part of Sun Day, a global day of action on September 21st, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.