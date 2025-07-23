Southwest Area Plan Art Workshop
Meadowood Neighborhood Center 5740 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release:Artists and creatives are invited to take part in the Southwest Area Plan Art Workshop on Wednesday, July 23, from 6 to 7 PM at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center. This session will gather feedback from local artists, designers, and art enthusiasts. The workshop will provide space and materials for attendees to share their ideas and concerns about the area. Results will inform the Southwest Area Plan through a visual and expressive lens.