Southwest Area Plan Art Workshop

Meadowood Neighborhood Center 5740 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release:Artists and creatives are invited to take part in the Southwest Area Plan Art Workshop on Wednesday, July 23, from 6 to 7 PM at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center. This session will gather feedback from local artists, designers, and art enthusiasts. The workshop will provide space and materials for attendees to share their ideas and concerns about the area. Results will inform the Southwest Area Plan through a visual and expressive lens. 

Info

Meadowood Neighborhood Center 5740 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Public Meetings
Arts Notices
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Southwest Area Plan Art Workshop - 2025-07-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southwest Area Plan Art Workshop - 2025-07-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southwest Area Plan Art Workshop - 2025-07-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southwest Area Plan Art Workshop - 2025-07-23 18:00:00 ical