Southwest Madison Employment Center Grand Opening Ceremony

press release: The city of Madison and the Urban League invite you to the grand opening ceremony for the Southwest Madison Employment Center - the city of Madison's first community-based employment and training center.

REMARKS BY

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Alder Barbara McKinney

Urban League CEO Ruben Anthony, Jr.

and others!

Welcoming remarks by

Miss Black USA 2019, TeKema Balentine

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Arrival & Networking

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Program, Food, & Ribbon Cutting

12:30 PM - 6:30 PM: Building Tours

Southwest Madison Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison, WI 53719

(Former Griff's Restaurant)