Southwest Madison Employment Center Grand Opening Ceremony
Southwest Madison Employment Center 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: The city of Madison and the Urban League invite you to the grand opening ceremony for the Southwest Madison Employment Center - the city of Madison's first community-based employment and training center.
REMARKS BY
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Alder Barbara McKinney
Urban League CEO Ruben Anthony, Jr.
and others!
Welcoming remarks by
Miss Black USA 2019, TeKema Balentine
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Arrival & Networking
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Program, Food, & Ribbon Cutting
12:30 PM - 6:30 PM: Building Tours
Southwest Madison Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
(Former Griff's Restaurant)