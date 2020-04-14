Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives Forum

press release: Wisconsin holds the distinction of having been one of the first states to ratify the 19th Amendment in June 1919. Fourteen months later, on August 26, 1920, the amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote. In the same year, the League of Women Voters was founded to help women carry out their new responsibilities as voters.

Now, 100 years after its founding, the League remains a “mighty political experiment.” Dedicated to nonpartisan advocacy of voting rights, the League disseminates election information and is a leading defender of voting rights. The League of Women Voters has never been more relevant to a working democracy than now!

At the April monthly Community Forum, the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives will feature the executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Debra Cronmiller. She will present the history of the esteemed organization as well as explaining the current League efforts to combat voter suppression. She will lay out concrete actions that we, the electorate, can take to ensure fair and verifiable election results.

The event will be held on April 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mount Horeb Community Center, located at 107 N. Grove Street in Mount Horeb. All are welcome to attend this celebration of the democratic process and learn how we can all work together to protect and promote a vibrant democracy. This event is co-sponsored by the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability.

About Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives Community Forums

Each second Tuesday of the month in 2020, the Mount Horeb Area Community Forum will feature different speakers on important subject matter and timely issues. This speaker series is presented by the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives. For future forum information or questions, go to www.swwap.org or contact Carol Larsen at sunborn@gmail.com.