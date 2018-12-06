7:30 pm, 12/6-8 & 13-15 and 2 pm, 12/9 & 16, Overture Center-Playhouse. $35.

press release: They all laughed.

The story of one of opera’s most unforgettable stars is brought to life by APT favorite and Madison native Sarah Day as Florence Foster Jenkins, a woman whose generosity and love of opera was only matched by her own delusions of vocal grandeur. Joining her onstage as long-suffering accompanist Cosme McMoon is FST Artistic Associate Thomas Kasdorf.

Learn more about Lady Florence in this fantastic feature on NPR’s Snap Judgement, the Grand Illusion episode about Lady Florence – complete with interview clips from pianist Cosme McMcoon and Souvenir playwright Stephen Temperley.