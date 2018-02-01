Sovereign Education and Emancipatory Social Science: Why K-12 Schooling Cannot Wait for a Radical Social Change

press release: Thursday, February 1, 12:20pm, 8108 Sewell Social Science

Doron Yosef-Hassidim completed his Ph.D. in education at the University of Toronto. He has an academic and professional background in engineering and in education, with a M.A. in Education and B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering. Within his professional experience he was a high-school STEM teacher in Israel and in Canada, and also served in several teacher leadership and professional development positions. Currently, Doron is a visiting scholar at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His research interests include educational theory, foundations of education, and political and social philosophy of education. His new book, K-12 Education as a Hermeneutic Adventurous Endeavor: Toward an Educational Way of Thinking, has just been published by Routledge.

