media release: More than 50 members strong, the Soweto Gospel Choir's jubilant performances feature exhilarating singing and dancing that are sure to awe. Their repertoire consists of music in six South African languages and rhythms from Mother Earth herself. This critics' choice ensemble has performed at events honoring Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton, Desmond Tutu, and many more notable world leaders. They won three awards in their second year together, including American Gospel Music Award's "Best Choir," and have been ascending the charts ever since.

Watch: Soweto Gospel Choir | UMBOMBELA

