ONLINE: Sowing a Garden by Seed

RSVP here. $10.

press release: Planting a new garden space can be expensive! Growing a garden from seed not only saves money but also reduces plastic consumption. Get sowing and reap the benefits of watching your garden spring to life from seed.

Each class in the Fall Series will be divided into two parts.

This class begins with a video hosted by Allen Centennial Garden Director of Horticulture, Josh Steger. In the first half of class Josh will demonstrate best practices and techniques for collecting seed from your home garden. You will be able to ask questions throughout this portion via the chat function in Zoom.

The remainder of this 1 hour class is open for live discussion and questions. Questions asked through Zoom during the video portion of class will be answered at this time.