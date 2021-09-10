ONLINE: Sowing the Seeds for Change

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the first of three educational webinars, Sowing Seeds for Change, 12 – 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. On YouTube.

The webinar series is part of the Safe Water For All Campaign announced in July that is dedicated to educating the public on the leading drinking water contaminants, including PFAS, nitrates, lead and their impact on your health.

Panelists for the webinar will discuss the role of the emerging carbon market on agriculture, what leading farmers and agricultural companies are doing and what that may mean for water quality.

Speakers include Tim Baye, University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor of Business Development and State Energy Specialist; Dan Smith, President and CEO at the Cooperative Network, one of the nation’s largest trade associations; Sara Walling, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Division Administrator; and Mary C. Anderson, DNR Grazing and Conservation Agriculture Specialist.

Gov. Tony Evers declared 2019 the Year of Clean Drinking Water to address the fact that not all Wisconsinites have access to safe, clean drinking water. Gov. Evers directed the DNR and DHS, the agencies entrusted with protecting Wisconsin’s health and water resources, to strengthen water quality standards for nitrate, PFAS and lead.

Sept. 10, 2021: Sowing the Seeds for Change, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Description: Water gives us life and grows our food. Yet today too many who grow our food, can't drink their water. Listen to panelists discuss if carbon is the next cash crop and what could that mean for water quality. Learn how the agriculture carbon market is changing the supply chain, how America's farmers are helping reduce their carbon footprint and what it may mean for water quality.

