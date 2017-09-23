× Expand Space Babes from Outer Space.

press release: Space Babes from Outer Space crash lands in Madison for the Wisconsin premiere of the Bandit Motion Pictures Sci-Fi comedy on Saturday September 23, hosted by Bordello of Horror.

This titillating interstellar spectacular invades the Market Square Cinema at 6604 Odana Road. The space bay doors open at 9pm with an $8 admission and just $5 if you are wearing your Wizard World wristband.

We will be having a Space Babes from Outer Space pre-party at Schwoegler Lanes on Grand Canyon Drive beginning at 7:30. $8 advance tickets may be purchased on the event page at www.bordelloofhorror.com.

Three space women land on Earth in search of sexual energy to fuel their spaceship and get back home. They befriend a lonely farm boy who helps them on their plight, all while evading their mortal enemies, the Scrotes.