Space, State, and Daily Life in a Manchurian City

The Department of History, the Center for East Asian Studies, and the Department of Art History will host a lecture by Nianshen Song, professor at the Tsinghua Institute of Advanced Studies in humanities and social sciences.

In this talk, Professor Song explores what one neighborhood can reveal about the making of a modern nation. Focusing on Xita, a half-square-mile district in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang, he traces how everyday urban spaces have been shaped by empire, war, migration, and urban transformation over nearly four centuries. Through the history of this small neighborhood, the talk offers a new perspective on China’s transformation—from a multiethnic Eurasian empire to a modern and postindustrial society—showing how global and local forces unfold in the lives of ordinary people.