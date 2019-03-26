Space: The Final (Aquatic) Frontier

press release: Crossroads is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

The sudden increase in automated sensors has allowed environmental scientists to measure and monitor the natural world in ways and at frequencies not previously possible. Emily Stanley, professor in integrative biology, will share how her research group has used these devices to measure changes over space to gain new perspectives and understanding of patterns and processes within aquatic environments.

Free, registration requested: http://discovery.wisc.edu/ crossroads