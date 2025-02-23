media release: The Interpretations Series 35th season continues with the legendary improv trio SPACE, featuring Roscoe Mitchell (percussion and winds), Thomas Buckner (baritone), Scott Robinson (winds), and special guest Robert Dick (flutes).

Formed in 1979, the original trio featured Mitchell, Buckner, and the late Gerald Oshita. Active through the 1980s, the trio released two acclaimed LPs on Buckner’s then label 1750 Arch Records, Music For Woodwinds And Voice (1981), and Improvisations – An Interesting Breakfast Conversation (1984). In 2017, SPACE reconvened for the first time since Oshita’s passing in 1992, with multi-instrumentalist Robinson for a performance at Roulette. Since that time the group has appeared several times in New York and Chicago. For this performance they will be joined by master flautist Robert Dick.

Founded by baritone Thomas Buckner, The Interpretations series is a New York-based concert series focusing on the relationship between contemporary composers and their interpreters. Sometimes the interpreters are the composers themselves; more often, the series features performers who specialize in the interpretation of new music. Since its inception in 1989, Interpretations has featured leading figures in contemporary music

and multimedia, including Muhal Richard Abrams, Robert Ashley, Anthony Braxton, Thomas Buckner, FLUX Quartet, Joseph Kubera, Annea Lockwood, and Alvin Lucier, Roscoe Mitchell, Phill Niblock, Pauline Oliveros, Ursula Oppens, and Morton Subotnick.

Interpretations began as a collaboration with Robert and Helene Browning and the World Music Institute, presenting concerts at Merkin Concert Hall, then at Roulette, at its Greene Street location in Soho. When Roulette moved to the current space in Brooklyn, Interpretations moved with it. Interpretations is thrilled to co-produce at Roulette, which has developed into a premiere venue for new and innovative music, with excellent acoustics and world-class technical facilities.

Ticket: $20 (online or at the door)