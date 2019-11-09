press release: On Nov. 9 from 5-7 we have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Shop with a Cop. Shop With A Cop is funded by generous donations from the community. We want to invite you to our Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, November 9th from 5p-7p at the VFW Post #1318. Thank you to VFW Post #1318 and Women's Auxiliary for their continued support of SWAC!

*All money collected during this fundraiser will go directly to kids in Dane County to shop for gifts for their family members.*

In addition to a delicious spaghetti dinner, there will be silent auction items up for bid! Don't worry about dinner on 11/9 and let us take care of serving you! See you there!