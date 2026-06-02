SpareTime Bluegrass Band

to

Library Park, Belleville East Main Street at South Vine Street, Belleville, Wisconsin 53508

media release: The free weekly concert series Music in the Park is presented and sponsored by the Belleville Public Library, Belleville Area Cultural Foundation and local businesses. 

All concerts are rain or shine.  (Concerts may be relocated to the Library, rescheduled, or cancelled due to severe weather)

Info

Library Park, Belleville East Main Street at South Vine Street, Belleville, Wisconsin 53508
Music
608-424-1812
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2026-06-02 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2026-06-02 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2026-06-02 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2026-06-02 18:30:00 ical