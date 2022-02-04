SPARK! Cultural Programming for People with Memory Loss

press release: SPARK! is a cultural program for people with early to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners. Programs are designed to keep participants actively engaged in their communities by providing experiences that stimulate conversations, provide peer support, and inspire creativity through engaging workshops.

All SPARK! programs are free for participants and care partners to attend together, in the comfortable and accessible environment of our Madison Art Center.

SPARK! programs at ARTS for ALL Wisconsin take place on the first Friday of each month, from 10-11:30am. Each 90-minute program is unique, including creative experiences in artmaking, drama, movement/dance, music, poetry, or storytelling. Learn more about upcoming SPARK! programing here.

All SPARK! facilitators and volunteers have been trained by the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or the local Aging & Disability Resource Center and collaborate with community partners and professionals to continually enhance programming.