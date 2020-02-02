press release: Join us for Afterglow Production's second installment of Sparkle & Spirits, a Burlesque Affair! We have another stunning lineup to wow and entertain you(and perhaps your beloved while love is in the air). With Rosie Afterglow on the mic!

Featuring Juniper Fox, Mexica Xadows, Connie Lingus, Afrodisiac Slays, and headliner Belle Folle

A VIP table for two, up close and personal is $8 (online only). General Admission with first come, first served seating is $5. There is no photography or video recording of any kind permitted during the show. 21+