Sparkle & Spirits
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Turning Spoon Photography
Amethyst Von Trollenberg
press release: Join us for a Sunday evening of local burlesque! The weekend isn't over with performances by OD Kimani, Jasper Madison, Chiana Bliss, Ruby DeVour and our headliner Amethyst Von Trollenberg
Hosted by Madison favorite Mama No Shits!
Show starts at 6:30
$5 general admission
$15 VIP up close and personal table for two
21+
