Sparkle & Spirits

× Expand Turning Spoon Photography Amethyst Von Trollenberg

press release: Join us for a Sunday evening of local burlesque! The weekend isn't over with performances by OD Kimani, Jasper Madison, Chiana Bliss, Ruby DeVour and our headliner Amethyst Von Trollenberg

Hosted by Madison favorite Mama No Shits!

Show starts at 6:30

$5 general admission

$15 VIP up close and personal table for two

21+

https://www.facebook.com/ events/759786851135667/