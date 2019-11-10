Sparkle & Spirits

Google Calendar - Sparkle & Spirits - 2019-11-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sparkle & Spirits - 2019-11-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sparkle & Spirits - 2019-11-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Sparkle & Spirits - 2019-11-10 18:30:00

Buy Tickets

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us for a Sunday evening of local burlesque! The weekend isn't over with performances by OD Kimani, Jasper Madison, Chiana Bliss, Ruby DeVour and our headliner Amethyst Von Trollenberg

Hosted by Madison favorite Mama No Shits!

Show starts at 6:30

$5 general admission

$15 VIP up close and personal table for two

21+  

https://www.facebook.com/events/759786851135667/ 

Info

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
LGBT
Music
608-422-5646
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Sparkle & Spirits - 2019-11-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sparkle & Spirits - 2019-11-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sparkle & Spirits - 2019-11-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Sparkle & Spirits - 2019-11-10 18:30:00