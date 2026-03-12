Sparkling Celebration of Home & Design

media release: Linen & Clove invites the community to celebrate its selection as the BRAVA Raves & Faves winner for Home Decor and Interior Design.

Guests are welcome to enjoy sparkling refreshments and a festive evening of home and design inspiration. Highlights include a Speed Design session at 6:30 PM, where guests can chat one-on-one with a designer, a Spring Bloom Bar for creating a floral arrangement, and a chance to win a $100 Linen & Clove prize (must be present to win).

The event is Thursday, March 26, from 6–8 PM at Linen & Clove in Verona. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance.