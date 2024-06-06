media release: Sparta Butterfest is located at the corner of Montgomery and Rusk in Sparta.

Get ready for a weekend of unforgettable entertainment at the Sparta Butterfest Fest Tent from June 6 to June 9, 2024!

Thursday - Flashback: Transport back in time with Flashback's hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s.

Friday - Last Call: Party into the night with Last Call's dynamic blend of rock, pop, and country.

Saturday - Hillbilly Rocketship: Buckle up for an electrifying journey through country, rock and pop with Hillbilly Rocketship.

Sunday - The Dweebs: End the weekend on a high note with The Dweebs' infectious energy and pop hits.

Don't miss out on the excitement at the Sparta Butterfest Fest Tent! See you there!