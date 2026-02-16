media release: Join the Humane Society of Jefferson County for our third annual Spay-ghetti Dinner benefiting our Community Cat Program. This delicious event will be on Tuesday, February24, from 5pm-8pm at the shelter and include a spaghetti dinner, 50/50 raffle, and more! Doors open for take-out orders at 5pm and for dine-in guests at 5:30pm. For $15 a plate, guests will enjoy spaghetti with sauce donated by Mangiami Italiano, salad donated by Good2Go, bread donated by The Bread Broad, desserts donated by volunteers, and water or soda. We will also have mini pies available for purchase from Elsie Mae’s Sweet Shop!

Community members can save their seat online at https://hsjc-wis.com/event/spay-ghetti-dinner/. Guests can select “dine-in” if they wish to enjoy dinner at the shelter or “take-out” if they prefer to eat at home. Pre-registration is not required, but highly encouraged! Walk-ins will be welcomed while supplies last.

Our Community Cat Program provides trap, neuter or spay, and return (TNR) services to feral cats all over Jefferson County. Why TNR? Female cats can have THREE litters a year! TNR is the best proven method of reducing outdoor cat populations. Sterilizing outdoor cats reduces the immense burden on shelter resources during “kitten seasons” every April and October. Sterilized cats make better pets and neighbors, reducing the occasions of late-night yowling and scent marking. Last year, we provided TNR services to over 800 cats, preventing thousands of unwanted and unhealthy kittens. This program is made possible by private donors. When guests attend our Spay-ghetti Dinner, they are creating a healthier, happier community for all!

If community members would like more information about our Community Cat Program, they can contact our Community Cat coordinator Kendall at (920) 542-2896 or communitycat@hsjc-wis.com. For all other questions or more information regarding our event, please contact Madison atmcummings@hsjc-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.