Speakeasy Burlesque

× Expand Amethyst Von Trollenberg

press release: An exclusive neo-vintage experience centered around a live classic Burlesque Revue with a setting of a classic underground speakeasy. 7:30 or 9 pm performances.

Enter the world of the classic Speakeasy with a neo-vintage twist. This special event is curated and hosted by the international award-winning burlesque star, Mercury Stardust. Come experience the best burlesque southern Wisconsin has to offer. This exclusive underground establishment is hidden behind a secret door; open and descend the stairs to travel back in time as you are greeted by classic cabaret showgirls ready to put a smile on your face. Sit and gab with some of the performers who will be entertaining you throughout the evening. Mercury Stardust will personally share stories of her experiences performing in Las Vegas, Atlanta and New York city. Make sure to ask her about working with Keegan-Michael Key, The Glitch Mob, or Bishop Briggs. Then experience the majesty of a full hour long burlesque show, with fan dances, chair performances, live singing and memorable moments.

Performances will be from Madison's seven-foot siren, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, whose voice will leave you breathless. The sultry stylings of Claire Moon will showcase all the elements of a classic strip tease. The Maven of Movement, Belle Folle will inspire you with her effortlessly beautiful dance. The Maestro of Tease, Melani Khandroma will awe with their classic burlesque fan dance. The voluptuous Ruby DeVour will amp you up with their astonishing reveals and tassel twirls. All capped off with the world famous lightbulb act by the Ambassador of Cheese and Tease herself, Mercury Stardust. This cast holds over 12 performance titles among them and has over 25 years of burlesque experience combined. This special evening is perfect for date nights, outings with friends, and party celebrations. Come make your evening something truly unforgettable with the unparalleled experiences of Speakeasy Burlesque.