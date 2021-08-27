press release: As a part of our Blooms and Butterflies event, we are excited to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Enjoy the beautiful zinnia and sunflower fields as you listen to local artists and enjoy your favorite beverage. Beer, wine, seltzers, and a taco cart will be available. Music will play from 6:00pm to 8:30pm.

In 1971 in an old farmhouse on the far west side of Madison, SPEAKEASY was born. Original members included Jon Lutz, Tom Morrison, Ron Muraski, and Phil Staley. Later, guitarist John Fumelle joined the band. They enjoyed playing at many venues in Wisconsin and Illinois and as far west as Montana for a number of years. All the members stayed active in music, and in 2004, the original members brought the band back together. Additional friends have joined the band for various gigs, including Pat Clark and Brad Ryan on guitar; Larry Turk on sax, flute, and harmonica; Darin Ruck on drums; and Dan Morrison on vocals. The band continues to play '60s and '70s music that is a mix of Pop, Rock, Country Rock, and Blues, covering The Beatles, Badfinger, Rolling Stones, Allman Brothers, Eric Clapton, and others. This danceable music has endured the test of time and the band is still excited to share it with their audiences.

August 27; farm is open from 10am-9pm, live music will be from 6:00pm-8:30pm.

$8.77/person