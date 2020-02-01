Speaking of Book Arts: Oral Histories from UW–Madison

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: February 1 to April 19, 2020

Interviews with twenty-one students and teachers of book arts (past and present) preserved by the UW–Madison Archives oral history program will be presented alongside examples of their works from the Kohler Art Library’s Artists’ Book Collection.

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
