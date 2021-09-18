press release: $25/Adults, $10/Students

at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

The Special Consensus is a bluegrass band that has achieved a contemporary sound in their four decades of performing, making their music a modern classic. The band is led by Greg Cahill, banjo player and recipient of the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), and includes Rick Faris (guitar), Dan Eubanks (bass) and Nate Burie (mandolin). Special Consensus has received five awards from the IBMA and two Grammy nominations. They are four talented vocalists and instrumentalists who follow their creative desires without straying too far from their bluegrass roots.

