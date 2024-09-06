Special Olympics State Fall Games

media release: More than 800 bocce, flag football, and softball athletes from across the state will return to the Woodside Dells Sports Complex (4770 State Hwy 13, Wisconsin Dells) Friday through Sunday, September 6-8, for the Special Olympics Wisconsin Fall Games.

An Opening Ceremony at Chula Vista Resort will welcome all athletes, coaches, family, and fans on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. Bocce, Flag Football, and Softball competition will begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m., with the Flag Football and Softball medal rounds culminating Sunday. A full schedule of events can be found on the Fall Games page of the Special Olympics Wisconsin (SOWI) website.

Complementing Fall Games, SOWI will host a series of health-focused activities, including two Healthy Athletes events on Saturday. Special Smiles® (oral health screenings and education) and Strong Minds® (coping and emotional wellness training) will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. within the Woodside grounds. Additionally, the HEAR Wisconsin Mobile Audiology Clinic will be stationed just outside the entrance for free hearing screenings. Sunday, Performance Station (nutrition, hydration, and physical activity education) will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All SOWI athletes—not just those competing at Fall Games—are welcome to attend all Healthy Athletes events free of charge.

More than 100 volunteers are still needed for multiple roles throughout the weekend and each will receive a free T-shirt. A great community service opportunity for all, Special Olympics Wisconsin needs continued support from the Dells area to help to bring these Fall Games to life. A direct link to register can be found here.

For more information about Spring Games and the Special Olympics Wisconsin movement itself, visit SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org.