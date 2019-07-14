Special Olympics Wisconsin Southern State Golf Tournament

press release: Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes will compete in the Southern State Golf Tournament at Kestrel Ridge Golf Club in Columbus. Athletes will compete in Alternate Shot Team Play or Nine Hole Individual Play.

Athletes and partners have the option of competing in two levels of competition. The two levels include Level II - Alternate Shot Team Play, and Level IV - Nine Hole Individual Play. Alternate Shot Team Play is designed to allow the athletes to develop their skills for individual play with guidance from their partners. In the Nine Hole Individual Play, athletes will compete independently in a regulation golf tournament.

WHEN: Sunday, July 14, 2019

· 8:00 a.m. – Registration

· 8:15 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies

· 8:30 a.m. – Individual Competition begins

· 9:00 a.m. – Team Competition begins (shotgun start)

WHERE: Kestrel Ridge Golf Club (900 Avalon Rd, Columbus, WI 53925)

About Special Olympics Wisconsin

Special Olympics Wisconsin is a statewide organization of the Special Olympics movement that unleashes the transformative power and joy of sports everyday around the world. Through work in sports, health, education and community building, Special Olympics has been empowering people with intellectual disabilities for more than 50 years, leading to a more welcoming and inclusive society. With the support of donors, coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics Wisconsin provides year-round sports training and more than 100 athletic events in 18 Olympic-type sports to 10,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities. Join our online community by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! For more information, visit SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org or call (608) 222-1324.