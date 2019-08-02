Special Olympics Wisconsin State Outdoor Sports Tournament

press release: More than 700 athletes from around the state will make their way to Waukesha to compete in bocce, tennis and softball during the 2019 Outdoor Sports Tournament at Carroll University and Saratoga Softball Complex on August 2 and 3.

This year’s Outdoor Sports Tournament (OST) features several exciting events that organizers and athletes are anticipating. At 7:45 p.m. on Friday in the Campus Center Ballroom, the OST will feature an Opening Ceremony emceed by Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes. A dance will take place immediately following the Opening Ceremony. Athletes will also be able to participate in the Healthy Athletes program Health Promotion during the first day of the tournament from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. At this clinic, volunteer health care professionals provide athletes with health screenings (BMI, blood pressure and bone mineral density (BDM) measurements), interactive educational tools and motivational health information to encourage healthy behaviors, reduce risky behaviors and improve self-efficacy and self-advocacy.

On Saturday, intense competition in bocce, softball and tennis will begin at 9:00 a.m. Bocce is the tournament’s largest sport with more than 400 athletes competing on nearly 100 teams in Carroll University’s Schneider Stadium. Almost 250 athletes on nearly 20 softball teams will go for gold at the Saratoga Softball Complex while tennis players will compete at Carroll’s Jean Kilgour Trailblazer Tennis Complex.

Athletes will also be able to take advantage of Healthy Athletes programming on Saturday in between their competitions. Healthy Athletes’ Special Smiles and Fit Feet clinics will consist of free screenings from volunteer dental and podiatry health professionals. These clinics will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dennis Punches Track & Field Complex. Even Special Olympics athletes who are not competing in the tournament can take advantage of Healthy Athletes clinics.

On August 3, the OST will also have a Unified Tennis Skills Clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Unified Sports, inspired by a simple principle that training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship, acceptance and understanding, combines individuals both with and without intellectual disabilities together in sports.

The OST is possible in large part thanks to our sponsors Kwik Trip, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, American Family Insurance and Delta Dental for Special Smiles. The Special Olympics community across the state is very grateful to them for everything they do for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.

These Games also wouldn’t be possible without the immense help from the community, which is expected to bring approximately 250 coaches, dozens of medical professionals and hundreds of spectators to the area over the weekend.

“I’m so glad we get to have this tournament here in the Greater Milwaukee Area,” Senior Director of Sports Jason Blank, the tournament director said. “And the City of Waukesha and Carroll University continue to welcome our athletes with open arms. I love seeing the community come together to support this great event and mission.”

Special Olympics Wisconsin still needs additional volunteers to help escort athletes, present awards, score events, assist with food services and more! All volunteers receive a free t-shirt and those working a full day will receive a complimentary lunch. Various shifts are available. The tournament is free and the public is invited to cheer athletes on from the stands. For details, call (800) 552-1324 or visit SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org.