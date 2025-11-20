× Expand Mike Grittani The four members of Spectaculous among some fireplaces. Spectaculous

media release: At Canopy Sessions, kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of the city's most unique venues: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in lush tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians. Stroll through the vibrant plants, sip on refreshments, and let the music transport you to a tropical escape right in the heart of Madison.

Mr. Chair is a Madison-based trio—Jason Kutz (piano), Ben Ferris (bass), and Mike Koszewski (drums)—known for their inventive blend of jazz, classical, and improvisational music. They’ve collaborated with artists across genres, releasing acclaimed albums including Nebulebula (2019), Better Days (2023), and Sirena (2022). Their newest project, Spectaculous, is a collaboration with poet Dequadray White merging orchestral and hip hop sounds.

General Admission: $16

Child (Ages 6-12): $8

Child (Ages 5 & under): FREE

Advance online purchase is encouraged; remaining tickets may be available at the door. For ticket assistance, call 246-4550. Limited reduced-fee tickets available. To request a fee waiver, contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com.

Lobby opens 5:30 p.m.; Conservatory opens 6 p.m. Strolling concert. Limited benches in the Conservatory. Please no carry-in chairs. Bar service available in the Lobby. Performances are amplified, not acoustic.