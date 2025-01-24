Spectaculous
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Special performance of SPECTACULOUS! This collaboration between rapper/singer/spoken word artist Dequadray & Mr. Chair draws together elements of hip-hop, funk, rock, & R&B. All original music by Dequadray, realized and arranged by Mr. Chair. Hear selections from the upcoming full-length album and be inspired by Dequadray’s incredible energy & message!
Info
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music