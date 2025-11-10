Spectaculous listening party

× Expand Mike Gritanni The four members of the band Spectaculous Spectaculous

media release: Join us on Monday November 10, in the Sidecar Lounge to be the first to hear the debut album from Spectaculous: the groundbreaking collaboration between rapper, singer, and spoken word artist Dequadray White and the genre-defying Madison ensemble Mr. Chair! The record explores identity, transformation, and liberation through a fearless fusion of hip-hop, funk, rock, R&B, and cosmic jazz—a sound as expansive as the vision behind it. Album drops November 11, hear it here first at 8pm - read more about the album HERE.