media release: Meeting new friends is hard. Where do you look? How do you choose who to talk to? Or what to talk about? And who has the time??? Taking a cue from speed dating, but removing the pressure and stress of romantic expectations, Delta is proud to debut a new form of community-building: Speed Meeting!

This event takes the guesswork out of new social connections. Show up, grab a beverage, and let Delta staff do the rest! We'll provide the conversation prompts (and the timer), and attendees will get the opportunity to have a short but lively discussion with a rotating set of fellow community-seekers. Stick around after the official programming to mingle and pick up where you left off with your brand-new pals. Meeting new people has never been so easy, or so quick!