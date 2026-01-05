Speed Puzzling Race

media release: Fast hands, full tables, and a whole lot of friendly competition. Grab a partner and jump into a high-energy showdown to see who can conquer a mystery 300 or 350-piece puzzle the fastest.

How it works:

• Two-person teams

• Each team selects a mystery 300-piece or 350-piece puzzle (sealed until go-time), all teams will have same sized puzzle

• Everyone starts at 6:30 PM sharp (no peeking early)

• Prizes for the fastest two teams

Puzzling starts at 6:30 PM

Arrive early to secure a puzzle and your preferred table. Doors open at 4:00 PM | First come, first served

All puzzles are different and gently used. Carrying in food is allowed, but we will also have our normal food menu available.

**1st Wed of every month.

Free.