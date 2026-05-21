WUD: Born into a family business of race cars, Speed Racer is one of the track's hot stars. Sitting at the wheel of his Mach 5, he consistently deflates the competition. When Speed turns down an offer from the head of Royalton Industries, he uncovers a secret. Powerful moguls fix the races to boost profits. Hoping to beat the executive, Speed enters the same arduous cross-country race that killed his brother. PG, 2008.

media release: Celebrate the summer every Monday with WUD Film with our monthly themes: of Sports (June), Under the Lake (July), and Back to the '80s (August)!

All Films FREE at the Memorial Union Terrace Every Monday Night!