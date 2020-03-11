Speed Science-ing

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

5:30-7:00pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Discovery Building | 330 North Orchard Street

Join us for a lively evening of science topics for entertainment writers. Three scientists will be your science speed-dates as we explore science topics for the stage, screen, page and more! Take your muse to the lab – meet scientists over refreshments and conversation. 

After party with Wednesday Nite @ the Lab, topic coming soon!  

Please share the invite widely – this event is free and open to the public! 

